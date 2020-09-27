Towleroad Gay News

Republicans Spit on RBG’s Grave with ‘Ghoulish’ and ‘Disgusting’ ‘Notorious ACB’ T-shirts and Twitter Has Had It

Minutes after the White House announced Donald Trump’s intention to nominate arch-conservative Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) began fundraising by selling “Notorious ACB” t-shirts, lifting and rebranding the nickname famously given to the late progressive Ruth Bader Ginsburg, even as flags around the nation still stood at half staff and the body of “Notorious RBG” awaited burial.

The sickening display of disrespect of the longtime Justice, who couldn’t be more different than Barrett ideologically, has not gone unnoticed:

