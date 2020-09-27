Republicans Spit on RBG’s Grave with ‘Ghoulish’ and ‘Disgusting’ ‘Notorious ACB’ T-shirts and Twitter Has Had It

Minutes after the White House announced Donald Trump’s intention to nominate arch-conservative Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) began fundraising by selling “Notorious ACB” t-shirts, lifting and rebranding the nickname famously given to the late progressive Ruth Bader Ginsburg, even as flags around the nation still stood at half staff and the body of “Notorious RBG” awaited burial.
The sickening display of disrespect of the longtime Justice, who couldn’t be more different than Barrett ideologically, has not gone unnoticed:
What an appalling display of disrespect. Deplorable was ALWAYS too polite a term for you.— Victoria Brownworth #VOTE (@VABVOX) September 26, 2020
Republicans believe that— mollyswordmcdonough 🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) September 26, 2020
WOMEN ARE INTERCHANGEABLE
Fuck you— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 26, 2020
This is the most pathetic thing I’ve seen all year.— David ex Trump voter for Biden Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 27, 2020
Hey man, why not a big “Cancer-Free!” sticker too?— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) September 26, 2020
Every time this shows up in my Twitter feed I’m donating $50 to a Democratic Senate candidate, so, good work there lil trolls!— ValleyLinds (@Valleylinds) September 27, 2020
Disgraceful. And like your policies, you have no new ideas.— Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) September 26, 2020
🚨 LIMITED EDITION: Show your support for Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with your very own Notorious A.C.B. t-shirt! Claim yours here ⬇️https://t.co/qi1eWqTz17— The Senate Majority (@NRSC) September 26, 2020
Ghoulish and unoriginal, the hallmarks of the GOP. pic.twitter.com/RUYYNPIeCv— Darby Schnarfus (@tokenliberal) September 26, 2020
Even though we already we’re dealing with piles of human garbage, this is unbelievably disrespectful.— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) September 26, 2020
you know what, she has to earn her own GD nickname, and it sure as hell is not the same as RGBs, especially after a piddling legal career.— Karen Wilcox, Ph.D. (@kswilcox) September 26, 2020
The person that thought of this was wearing pleated pants— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 27, 2020
#VoteEarly pic.twitter.com/o6wInYhGd2— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2020
No class. No respect. No shame.— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 27, 2020
“Notorious” can have either positive or negative connotations. “Notorious RGB” was a fun play on Ginsberg’s strength, independence, and solid jurisprudnce.— 𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚢 𝚖𝚊𝚜𝚔 𝟺 𝚄𝚁 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚕𝚝𝚑 (@mataliandy) September 26, 2020
Using “notorious” for Mrs. Barrett simply illuminates the illegitimacy and cowardice in this nomination.
She hasn’t done enough to be similar to Notoriouos RGB. This is insulting to have it for sale when RGB is not even buried yet. When I think GOP can’t go any lower, you do. I have voted Republican in past, but will never, ever vote Republican again.— debbie reid (@debrajean100) September 27, 2020
So on brand for how inhuman republicans act and believe. They really think this is cute. When November brings a backhand of humiliation, it will not surprise anyone. pic.twitter.com/qxPIC1LqrO— God 😇 (@GodcallsBS) September 27, 2020