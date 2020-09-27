Republicans Spit on RBG’s Grave with ‘Ghoulish’ and ‘Disgusting’ ‘Notorious ACB’ T-shirts and Twitter Has Had It

Minutes after the White House announced Donald Trump’s intention to nominate arch-conservative Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) began fundraising by selling “Notorious ACB” t-shirts, lifting and rebranding the nickname famously given to the late progressive Ruth Bader Ginsburg, even as flags around the nation still stood at half staff and the body of “Notorious RBG” awaited burial.

🚨 LIMITED EDITION: Show your support for Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with your very own Notorious A.C.B. t-shirt! Claim yours here ⬇️https://t.co/qi1eWqTz17 — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) September 26, 2020

The sickening display of disrespect of the longtime Justice, who couldn’t be more different than Barrett ideologically, has not gone unnoticed:

This makes me sick to my stomach. https://t.co/88O20sD8Rf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 27, 2020

What an appalling display of disrespect. Deplorable was ALWAYS too polite a term for you. September 26, 2020

Republicans believe that



WOMEN ARE INTERCHANGEABLE — mollyswordmcdonough 🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) September 26, 2020

Fuck you — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 26, 2020

This is the most pathetic thing I’ve seen all year. — David ex Trump voter for Biden Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 27, 2020

Hey man, why not a big “Cancer-Free!” sticker too? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) September 26, 2020

Every time this shows up in my Twitter feed I’m donating $50 to a Democratic Senate candidate, so, good work there lil trolls! — ValleyLinds (@Valleylinds) September 27, 2020

Disgraceful. And like your policies, you have no new ideas. — Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) September 26, 2020

Ghoulish and unoriginal, the hallmarks of the GOP. pic.twitter.com/RUYYNPIeCv — Darby Schnarfus (@tokenliberal) September 26, 2020

Even though we already we’re dealing with piles of human garbage, this is unbelievably disrespectful. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) September 26, 2020

you know what, she has to earn her own GD nickname, and it sure as hell is not the same as RGBs, especially after a piddling legal career. — Karen Wilcox, Ph.D. (@kswilcox) September 26, 2020

The person that thought of this was wearing pleated pants — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 27, 2020

No class. No respect. No shame. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 27, 2020

“Notorious” can have either positive or negative connotations. “Notorious RGB” was a fun play on Ginsberg’s strength, independence, and solid jurisprudnce.



Using “notorious” for Mrs. Barrett simply illuminates the illegitimacy and cowardice in this nomination. — 𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚢 𝚖𝚊𝚜𝚔 𝟺 𝚄𝚁 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚕𝚝𝚑 (@mataliandy) September 26, 2020

She hasn’t done enough to be similar to Notoriouos RGB. This is insulting to have it for sale when RGB is not even buried yet. When I think GOP can’t go any lower, you do. I have voted Republican in past, but will never, ever vote Republican again. — debbie reid (@debrajean100) September 27, 2020

So on brand for how inhuman republicans act and believe. They really think this is cute. When November brings a backhand of humiliation, it will not surprise anyone. pic.twitter.com/qxPIC1LqrO — God 😇 (@GodcallsBS) September 27, 2020

The ⁦@NRSC⁩ Criticized For Peddling 'Notorious ACB' T-Shirts – by ⁦@rumpfshaker⁩.



I laughed so hard that another donation to Jaime Harrison just randomly flew out of my wallet https://t.co/FK9Dj3Nz83 — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) September 27, 2020

Fuck every single Senate Republican for mocking the title RBG worked and fought her entire life for by calling Amy Coney Barrett "Notorious ACB".



Disrespectful, disgusting, vile, motherfuckers. Stop spitting in the face of strong women! — Women SCARE Trump💪🌈🏴‍☠️ (@Ky_Gill28) September 27, 2020

The NRSC is tweeting out a call to "Support the Notorious ACB" and I'm… RAGE FLAMES.



RBG earned that nickname as a badge of honor over nearly 9 decades. The GOP can't just steal it and hand it to Trump's pocket Judge Handmaid a scant week later. It's laughably grotesque. pic.twitter.com/DiabOd4aMk — Dumped, Dalish and Tired (She/Her) 🐺 (@DrunkDalish) September 27, 2020