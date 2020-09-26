Fox Sports Broadcaster Resigns Over Gay Slur on Hot Mic

Longtime Fox Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman resigned this week a month after being caught on a hot mic during a game calling an unspecified city “one of the fag capitals of the world.” Brennaman has been suspended since the slur took place.

Thom Brennaman (reds play by play announcer) just casually drops a huge homophobic slur live on air without realizing his mic was hot pic.twitter.com/AdnD4HhlgP — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) August 20, 2020

Said Brennaman in a statement: “My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds. I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me.”

“To this great city, my hometown, a sincere thank you,” Brennaman added. “I truly regret what I said and I’m so very sorry. No one loves this town more than me. I have been in this profession that I love for 33 years. And it is my hope and intention to return. And if I’m given that opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better person.”

“I am grateful for the forgiveness so many have extended to me, especially those in the LGBTQ community who I have met, spoken with and listened to almost daily over the last five weeks,” Brennaman continued. “With their continued guidance, I hope to be a voice for positive change.”