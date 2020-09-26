Fox Sports Broadcaster Resigns Over Gay Slur on Hot Mic

Longtime Fox Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman resigned this week a month after being caught on a hot mic during a game calling an unspecified city “one of the fag capitals of the world.” Brennaman has been suspended since the slur took place.
Said Brennaman in a statement: “My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds. I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me.”
“To this great city, my hometown, a sincere thank you,” Brennaman added. “I truly regret what I said and I’m so very sorry. No one loves this town more than me. I have been in this profession that I love for 33 years. And it is my hope and intention to return. And if I’m given that opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better person.”
“I am grateful for the forgiveness so many have extended to me, especially those in the LGBTQ community who I have met, spoken with and listened to almost daily over the last five weeks,” Brennaman continued. “With their continued guidance, I hope to be a voice for positive change.”