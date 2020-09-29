NYC Man Kills Grindr Date with Machete

A 50-year-old New York City man was arrested on Sunday after he was found by his roommate standing over the mutilated body of another man, whom he had met on Grindr.

The New York Daily News reports that police have not released the name of the victim, who had been hacked to death with a machete: “Juan Alonso, 50, was charged Monday with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Alonso’s roommate, who had been away, returned home to the apartment he shares with the suspect on E. 206th St. near Perry Ave. in Norwood about 7:10 p.m Sunday. He found Alonso, machete in hand, standing over the dead victim, sources said.”

The New York Post reports that Alonso was found wearing women’s clothing: “Officials are investigating whether there was a ‘dispute over not liking certain sex activities and it escalated,’ a police spokesman said. ‘The perp is not in his right mind,’ a police source said. ‘He might have taken drugs.'”