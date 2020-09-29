Trump Denies ‘Sick’ Report He Wanted Ivanka as His Running Mate in 2016

Donald Trump attacked CNN late Monday night for reporting on the forthcoming book by former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates that said Trump wanted his daughter Ivanka on his presidential ticket in 2016.

Tweeted Trump: “Now Fake News @CNN is actually reporting that I wanted my daughter, Ivanka, to run with me as my Vice President in 2016 Election. Wrong and totally ridiculous. These people are sick!”

Trump, according to Gates, told a committee of aides that his daughter should be on the ticket, saying, “I think it should be Ivanka. What about Ivanka as my VP? She’s bright, she’s smart, she’s beautiful, and the people would love her!”

The Washington Post reported: “Trump was so taken with the concept of his eldest daughter as his vice president — and so cool to other options, including his eventual selection, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence — that his team polled the idea twice, according to Gates. It was Ivanka Trump who finally ended the conversation, Gates writes, going to her father to tell him it wasn’t a good idea. Trump eventually came around and selected Pence, after the governor won him over by delivering a ‘vicious and extended monologue’ about Bill and Hillary Clinton at a get-to-know-you breakfast later that summer, according to Gates’s account.”

