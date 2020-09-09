‘Parasite’ Lindsay Graham Feeds Off Trump in Stomach-Churning New ‘Lincoln Project’ Ad: WATCH

The Lincoln Project’s new ad is unlike any they’ve yet released. It’s full of stomach-churning images of maggots, animals decaying, and bugs feeding on flesh. And then there’s Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC).

“Some animals can’t survive unless they take,” says the ad’s narrator. “They don’t establish natural equilibriums. Some animals are parasitic. They drink the lifeblood of their host, infect whatever they touch and spread like a virus. They’re often right under our noses, camouflaged, convincing their hosts they’re not harmful at all.”

The ad then features clips of Lindsay Graham denouncing Trump as a xenophobic bigot.

“And when their host is taken from them, they seek a new one,” the ad’s narrator continues, as the Graham quotes continue, this time praising Trump as “the best Commander in Chief since Ronald Reagan.”

“Parasites don’t care if they feed off a good host or an evil one. They only have one purpose: to feed,” the narrator adds. “There’s only one way to stop a parasite. Deprive it of its host.”

This video contains imagery not suitable for all viewers, according to a warning posted by the Lincoln Project.