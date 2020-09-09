Donald Trump Jr. Defends Kenosha Terrorist Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘We All Do Stupid Things at 17’ — WATCH

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Extra Tuesday to push a new book and make some asinine remarks about Black Lives Matter and 17-year-old Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse.

“Why hasn’t the Trump administration or President Trump condemned what happened in Kenosha with Kyle Rittenhouse coming across state lines and murdering two people and injuring another,” asked host Rachel Lindsay.

Replied Don Jr.: “We’re waiting for due process. We’re not jumping to a conclusion. If I put myself in Kyle Rittenhouse, maybe I shouldn’t have been there. He’s a young kid. I don’t want 17-year-olds running around the street with AR-15s. Maybe I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation. Who knows? But, we all do stupid things at 17.”

“It’s a little beyond stupid,” interjected Lindsay.

“Really stupid — fine,” Don Jr. replied. “But we all have to let that process play out and let due process take its course.”