West Hollywood’s ‘RAGE’ Nightclub Closing Permanently After 37 Years Amid COVID Pandemic

RAGE nightclub, an institution on West Hollywood’s Santa Monica strip for 37 years, is shutting its doors permanently amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. RAGE’s nearby neighbor Flaming Saddles closed in August and GYM sportsbar further down Santa Monica Blvd. closed in July.

WeHo Times reports: “According to sources, the restaurant/bar and multi-level nightclub did not renew their lease which was up in November. Former employees also blame the COVID-19 pandemic and high rent as factors in its closure. … The once popular gay bar was already closed on certain nights of the week prior to the pandemic due to low attendance. It also remained closed when bars were green lit to re-open on June 19, before California Governor Newsom ordered bars to close again on June 28th, due to non-compliance of social (physical distancing) and patrons not wearing a mask or proper face coverings.”

Wehoville adds: “Ron Madril, the manager of Rage, confirmed the closing. Rage was opened in 1983 by Robert Maghame and Saeed Sattari in a building at 8911 Santa Monica Blvd. owned by Monte Overstreet. Their lease is said to have been set to expire in November, but Maghame and Sattari were unable to negotiate a renewal with Overstreet.”