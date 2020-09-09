Trump Orders Supporters to Be ‘Poll Watchers’ and Look for ‘Thieving, Stealing, and Robbing’ on Election Day: WATCH

At a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Tuesday night, Donald Trump ordered his supporters to be “poll watchers,” telling them “watch all the stealing and robbing they do. This is important.”

Said Trump: “Got to be careful with those ballots. Watch those ballots. I don’t like it. You know, you have a Democrat governor, you have all these Democrats watching that stuff, I don’t like it. Watch it. Be poll watchers when you go there. Watch all the thieving and stealing and robbing they do. Because this is important. We win North Carolina, we win.”

TPM reports: “Trump’s ‘poll watchers’ remark, intensify a series of moves to weaponize fear and intimidate voters at the poll. They represent an ongoing effort by the President to obliterate the legitimacy of the election — while mobilizing an increasingly violent base who have joked about going on the ‘offense’ and taking up arms against progressives. “