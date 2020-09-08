Golden Girls, Trump’s Money, Sushi Studs, Bernie Sanders, Alpacas, Miley Cyrus/Stevie Nicks, Gus Kenworthy: HOT LINKS

$100 MILLION. Trump may spend his own money on re-election campaign: “The billionaire president has talked about the idea with multiple people, though he hasn’t yet committed to any self-funding, according to people briefed on internal deliberations.”

On whether he'd spend his own money on his re-election campaign amid reports of evaporating fundraising advantage, Pres. Trump says, "If I have to, I would."



Asked how much he would contribute, the president says, "Whatever it takes. We have to win." https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/KPULA9qeIN — ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2020

2020. The 8 states where the election will be won or lost. “At the traditional, post-Labor Day start of the fall campaign, POLITICO is zeroing in on eight critical battlegrounds where the 2020 election will be won or lost: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.”

JOINT PLEDGE. Pharma companies issue joint pledge on vaccine safety: “The statement from the top drug companies working on coronavirus vaccines, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, comes amid fears of political pressure from President Trump on the vaccine approval process and doubts among the public about taking a vaccine. “

VANITY SPLURGE. How the Trump campaign squandered its financial advantage, thanks to Brad Parscale: “Under Mr. Parscale, more than $350 million — almost half of the $800 million spent — went to fund-raising operations, as no expense was spared in finding new donors online. The campaign assembled a big and well-paid staff and housed the team at a cavernous, well-appointed office in the Virginia suburbs; outsize legal bills were treated as campaign costs; and more than $100 million was spent on a television advertising blitz before the party convention, the point when most of the electorate historically begins to pay close attention to the race.”

$37,500. Trump-signed Bible goes up for sale.

CROOKED CURATION. Donald Trump stole art pieces from the ambassador’s residence in France.

RAW. Meet Japan’s sushi-delivering muscle dudes.

37 MILLION. The number of people America’s war on terror has displaced since September 11, 2001. “At least 37 million people have been displaced as a direct result of the wars fought by the United States since Sept. 11, 2001, according to a new report from Brown University’s Costs of War project. That figure exceeds those displaced by conflict since 1900, the authors say, with the exception of World War II.”

CONVERSATION OF THE DAY. Barack Obama and Kamala Harris.

BERNIE SANDERS. Prepare now because Trump is not going to concede: “This is not just idle speculation,” said Sanders, pointing to comments the president made at the GOP convention. “Trump was saying that the only way he could lose the election is if there was — let me get the exact quote — ‘the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.’ Now he is making that statement at a time when virtually every national poll has him behind.”

ANTIBODIED. David and Victoria Beckham secretly battled coronavirus.

HARASSMENT. Trump encourages followers to harass Steve Jobs’ widow over contribution to Biden campaign.

Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE. Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!! https://t.co/wwuoP85bQE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

WASHINGTON STATE. Entire town of Malden destroyed by wildfire: “Deputies tell 4 News Now that 70-80 percent of the homes in Malden have been destroyed by a fire sweeping through the area.”

Whitman County Sheriff estimated 70-80% of homes in Malden are destroyed, burned down to the foundation. Cars and properties are still smoldering. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/92rzdh4CWa — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) September 8, 2020

MEDICAL MIRACLE? Alpacas may hold key to fighting COVID-19: “Researchers in Sweden have identified a small neutralizing antibody that has the capacity to block the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, from entering human cells. In a paper published Friday in Nature Communications, the researchers propose that the nanobody has the potential to be developed as an antiviral treatment.”

GEORGIA. 1,000 people double-voted in state’s primary election. “Those that make the choice to game the system are breaking the law. And as secretary of state, I will not tolerate it.”

MALE MODEL TUESDAY. Eian Scully, Christian Hogue, Jefferson West, Victor Pinheiro, Nick Truelove, Enrique Dustin and MORE.

TONIGHT. An all-black Golden Girls.

INTRODUCTION OF THE DAY. Meet the queens of Drag Race Holland.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Rebecca.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Ratched.

MASHUP OF THE DAY. Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks “Edge of Midnight”.

ANIMATED TRAILER OF THE DAY. Wolfwalkers.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Gus Kenworthy.