Randy Rainbow Makes a Vow to the ‘Actually Awful’ Person in the White House: WATCH

Randy Rainbow sits down with #45 in a brand new clip that addresses offensive, decade-old tweets that surfaced several weeks ago. He also renews a very important vow.

“Sir, the election is around the corner and it seems your campaign strategy has been to ramp up your divisiveness and bigotry, spread misinformation, even disparage the military?” says Rainbow to Trump.

Replies Trump: “Listen, the news is so fake.”

“Look, I get it,” explains Rainbow. “I was once an aspiring comedian just like you. I posted offensive things for shock value. The difference was, I was doing it satirically. You know, using irony and exaggeration to point out absurdity, saying and doing things through a persona that I wasn’t actually saying and doing. You know, kind of like how I’m not really at the White House with you right now, see? (clicks to his green screen) It’s just a green screen.”

“But, I changed my act when I realized there were actually awful things being said and done by actually awful people – like you,” Rainbow continues. “And once I had an actual platform I vowed I would try my best to use it only for good.”

“And with November so close, there is one more vow I’ve taken,” Rainbow adds, launching into this parody of Peter Pan’s “I Won’t Grow Up” about someone who never will.

And if you want this bloated Cheeto off your screen as badly as Randy Rainbow does, we bet you’ll take the vow too.

Rainbow says this video’s a fundraiser. He’s helping collect donations for Headcount, a non-profit which uses music and culture to engage Americans with democracy. Donate if you can by hitting the DONATE button on his YouTube page and visit Headcount.org to register to VOTE or verify your address!