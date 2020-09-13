Jake Tapper Cuts Off Combative Interview with Peter Navarro Over Trump COVID Lies: ‘He Was Not Honest with the American People’ — WATCH

CNN’s Jake Tapper cut short an interview with Peter Navarro after the White House Trade Adviser refused to say why Donald Trump misled the American people about the deadliness of the coronavirus.

Tapper played the Bob Woodward recordings of Trump acknowledging that the virus was deadlier than the flu, and then lying to the American people two weeks later.

Navarro didn’t have an answer and chose to instead attack CNN.

“He was not honest with the American people. you’re not answering the question,” said Tapper.

Replied Navarro: “You’re not honest with the American people. CNN is not honest with the American people. You want to go there?”

Tapper then cut Navarro’s microphone and reminded viewers of the facts: “I would just like to remind the American people that the United States has less than 5 percent of the world’s population, and the United States has more than 20 percent of the world’s coronavirus deaths. That is a fact. It does not matter how many times he insults CNN.”