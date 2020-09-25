Towleroad Gay News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is First Woman and First Jewish Person to Lie in State at U.S. Capitol: WATCH LIVE

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, becoming the first woman and first Jewish person to be given that honor.

USA Today reports: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will begin the day’s events with a formal arrival ceremony  in National Statuary Hall, where Ginsburg’s family and members of Congress honor her legacy and 27 years on the high court. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill will also attend, along with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.”

