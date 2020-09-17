Fans Push for Ejection of ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Memphis Garrett After Hearing Him Use N-Word, Intimidating Black Housemate: WATCH

A petition for Memphis Garrett to be removed from the CBS Big Brother All Stars house has picked up steam after he was heard using the N-word against black housemate David Alexander in the show’s live feeds. In tweets posted on the petition, fans allege that Garrett has also been physically intimidating/assaulting Alexander. Garrett has also been recorded referring to black people as “coons.”

In clips on the live feed, fans believe Memphis said “dude, David’s a n***er” in a conversation with housemate Cody Calafiore.

Memphis almost calling David the n word….

Memphis- Dude, David is a ni.. then stops himself. #BB22 pic.twitter.com/lG3NlHBWed September 17, 2020

different angle of memphis saying the n word #bb22

credit: @nohampam



memphis to cody: “dude, david is a ni——“



pic.twitter.com/rMxNFBl8uW — JADA JEAN ACAB (@jadajeanmister) September 17, 2020

memphis just called black ppl “coons” 🙃



for those who dont know, coon is a shortened version of “raccoon” & a derogatory term for black people like the N word



in case you needed MORE proof that he is a bigot & his treatment of david is racist #bb22 pic.twitter.com/6tnMeySRud September 16, 2020

Write the petitioners: “If left unchecked, we could be witnessing real life harm from a privileged white asshole upon a black man who is ALONE in the house, after almost all the other people of color have been evicted / threatened. THIS IS NOT OKAY!!!”

TMZ adds: “This isn’t the first major controversy of this ‘All-Star’ season of the popular CBS reality show. Just last week, Memphis — along with houseguests Christmas Abbott, Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel — were caught mocking fellow houseguest Ian Terry over his autism. Of course, bullying and bigotry have been causes for controversy many times on “Big Brother” … the show has dealt with multiple racist and misogynist issues over the years.”