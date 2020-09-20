Kate McKinnon Pays Tribute to ‘Real-Life Superhero’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Kate McKinnon, who played U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday Night Live, paid tribute to her in a tribute obtained by the TODAY show.

Wrote McKinnon: “For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again. Playing her on ‘SNL’ was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

McKinnon met the Justice at a performance of Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof in August 2019.

📹 | Kate saying goodbye to RBG backstage at @FiddlerNYC last night! pic.twitter.com/0XDqkIdkQT — Adoring Kate McKinnon (@KateMcKinnonNet) August 14, 2019

In her SNL performances, McKinnon made light of Ginsburg’s longevity, historic accomplishments, and fighting spirit, showing off a calendar from 1982 that read “Turn 100,” “break glass ceiling,” and “do laps in a bird bath” and one from this year that read “Don’t Die.”

“I’ve been alive for so long, I’m restarting my lifecycle, like a cicada,” McKinnon’s Ginsburg whispered. “I’m going through puberty again. I’ve got all sorts of feelings about Riverdale. That Cole Sprouse, he’s looking like a snack to me.”

