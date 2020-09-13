Trump Campaign Solicits Donations with Warning ANTIFA Will ‘Attack Your Homes’ If Biden is Elected

Donald Trump’s latest campaign strategy ups the fear-mongering ante, warning supporters that Antifa will attack their homes if Joe Biden is elected.

Tonight in Trump campaign texts pic.twitter.com/D1WuOtWaG8 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 12, 2020

In related news, Antifa is NOT setting the California wildfires.

NBC News reports: “Police and local officials on the West Coast are battling multiple raging fires. They’re also fighting a wave of misinformation from false rumors spread in neighborhood Facebook groups and on far-right websites that antifa activists were setting the blazes. Police and local officials on the West Coast are battling multiple raging fires. They’re also fighting a wave of misinformation from false rumors spread in neighborhood Facebook groups and on far-right websites that antifa activists were setting the blazes.”