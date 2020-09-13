Trump’s ‘Rigged Election’ Lies Go Full Throttle in Nevada: WATCH

Donald Trump lied to supporters at a Nevada rally that Democrats are trying to rig the 2020 election. He began by slamming Democratic Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and then launched a full-on attack on mail-in voting, all of it false.

Yelled Trump: “Here’s a guy calling venues telling them not to have the rally. Calling different venues, don’t have the rally. … This is the guy we’re entrusting with millions of ballots… And now he’s in charge of the election, and the millions of ballots. So if I’m up millions of votes, he can rig the election. Whether it’s in North Carolina, whether it’s in Michigan, whether it’s in other states where they’re sending out – they’re going to be sending out 80 million ballots. And it’s Democrats. They’re trying to rig this election.”

Trump went on to say that the rigging has been going on for the last year and a half. “Every one of these races was a fraud, missing ballots …. they’re trying to rig the election.”

#BREAKING: President Trump accuses Nevada Gov. Sisolak of trying to stop rally, claims it shows he is not trustworthy on election integrity: "How would you trust a guy that fought that we aren't here, that we can't have all these thousands of people… He can rig the election!" pic.twitter.com/LTcDeL5dnt — The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2020

Trump went on and on about it.