Trump Lashes Out at Cindy McCain After Biden Endorsement: ‘I Hardly Know Her’

Donald Trump attacked Cindy McCain after the widow of the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday night.

Tweeted McCain on Tuesday: “My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden.”

McCain also appeared on the TODAY show Wednesday morning.

Said McCain: “Really what led me to this decision was like so many other people in the country I’ve been watching what’s going on and I’m deeply concerned and Joe Biden represents to me the kinds of values and integrity and courage that we want in a president. Someone who would have my back as a citizen as someone who lives in a neighborhood and has a family and all the other things that people do. I want to feel like my president cares about me and cares about this country, and Joe Biden does. I’ve known Joe for over 40 years and know the kind of man he is. I’m just so deeply honored to be a part of this.”

Biden responded to the endorsement: “Cindy — I’m deeply honored to have your support and your friendship. This election is bigger than any one political party. It requires all of us to come together as one America to restore the soul of the nation. Together, we’ll get it done.”

And Trump came for McCain on Wednesday morning: “I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request. Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!”