Trump Tax Fraud, Mitt Romney, Robert Kraft, Waffle House Brawl, Jackie Stallone, NFL, Breonna Taylor, LÉON: HOT LINKS

MANHATTAN D.A. Trump may be investigated for tax fraud: “The Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been locked in a yearlong legal battle with President Trump over obtaining his tax returns, suggested for the first time in a court filing on Monday that it had grounds to investigate him and his businesses for tax fraud.”

MITT ROMNEY. I’ll consider Trump’s SCOTUS nominee when it reaches the Senate floor.

Romney’s a YES on moving forward with a vote on a Supreme Court justice pic.twitter.com/DKmM5XncVJ September 22, 2020

‘RESERVOIRS OF COVID’ Colleges proving to be major threat as pandemic surges: “Many schools are now running out of space to house those who tested positive. Administrators are struggling to keep infections contained as students venture off campus for coffee or hang out at bars and parties.”

WHAT TO DO. Senate Democrats can’t decide how to handle the RBG SCOTUS vacancy threat.

RIP. Astrologer and mother of Sylvester Stallone, Jackie Stallone dies at 98.

PLANNED OUT. Kim Kardashian is reportedly ready to make her exit from marriage to Kanye West.

BREONNA TAYLOR. Six Louisville cops under internal investigation over fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor: “The department’s Professional Standards Unit has begun its probe into Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who fired their weapons into Taylor’s apartment on March 13; Det. Joshua Jaynes, who sought the search warrant for her apartment; and Det. Tony James, Det. Michael Campbell and Det. Michael Nobles, according to spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington.”

FLORIDA. Ron DeSantis pushes legislation protecting drivers who hit people while “fleeing for safety from a mob.”

Today I announced bold legislation that creates new criminal offenses and increases penalties for those who target law enforcement and participate in violent or disorderly assemblies. We will always stand with our men and women in uniform who keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/ITl5GmmrZJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 21, 2020

ROBERT KRAFT. Patriots owner won’t be convicted of soliciting massage parlor sex: “Florida prosecutors said Monday that they won’t appeal a court’s decision blocking video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex, making it likely the charges against him will be dropped.”

UNBELIEVABLE AD OF THE DAY. Kelly Loeffler vs Attila the Hun.

I can't believe this Kelly Loeffler ad is real.



It's like a bad ad for an underfunded congressional campaign, not a super wealthy US Senate candidate. pic.twitter.com/ojQERcmlf4 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 21, 2020

SERIOUS. NFL hits coaches, teams with more than $1 million in fines for not wearing masks: “Three NFL teams are being fined $250,000 each because their coaches were not wearing face coverings during games on Sunday, a league source told CNN Monday. The teams facing sanctions are the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.The three head coaches of those teams — Seattle’s Pete Carroll, Denver’s Vic Fangio and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan — were each fined $100,000, the source said.”

PEAK WAFFLE HOUSE BRAWL OF THE DAY. The chain is investigating.

When you apply to Waffle House the only thing they ask is "can you fight" pic.twitter.com/PdaEMG3zWo — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 20, 2020

LINCOLN PROJECT SUPERCUT OF THE DAY. Trump’s sucking up to Putin.

He’s not that innocent. pic.twitter.com/zG7QNPf9oK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 22, 2020

MASSACHUSETTS. Parents, teen charged for high school drinking party that caused Lincoln-Sudbury High School into all-remote learning: “Bella Wong, the principal at the high school and the district’s superintendent, told parents that the Sept. 11 ‘crowded indoor and outdoor student party,’ attended by 40-50 of the high school students, involved alcohol and a disregard for coronavirus health and safety protocols.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. LÉON “Head And Heart On Fire”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Cadaver.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. St. Jorde.