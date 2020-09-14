Chris Evans D Pic, Tom Petty, Snail Mail, Florida Latinos, Summer of 85, Dining Out, Jack Burkman, Mike Bloomberg: HOT LINKS

I WILL VOTE. Democrats streamline mail-in voting with new online portal IWillVote.com. “The stakes for our country have never been higher, and we’re making sure Americans have all the information they need in order to make their plan to vote and send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said in a statement released Monday.

NEW POSTHUMOUS TUNE OF THE DAY. Tom Petty “Confusion Wheel”. “The track, which was released to all major streaming services, will appear on the forthcoming Tom Petty box set ‘Wildflowers and All the Rest’ which is due for an October 16th.”

IS THE MAIL GETTING SLOWER? The New York Times is tracking it. “The data here, covering more than 28 million pieces of first-class letters tracked by SnailWorks, shows how on-time delivery declined noticeably in July after the arrival of Louis DeJoy, the Trump-aligned postmaster general, and the start of policies to trim transportation costs. That drop in national performance was more abrupt than during the chaotic period when the coronavirus pandemic began spreading across the country.”

LOSERS. FBI raids home of Jacob Wohl associate Jack Burkman: “Burkman confirmed the raid and said he was not arrested. His associate Jacob Wohl said that the agents took computers, papers and cellphones from the home but that it was unclear what the federal investigators were seeking.”

F**KING CRAZY. Florida Latinos swamped with conspiracy theories damaging to Joe Biden: “It’s difficult to measure the effect exactly, but the polling sort of shows it and in focus groups it shows up, with people deeply questioning the Democrats, and referring to the ‘Deep State’ in particular — that there’s a real conspiracy against the president from the inside,” he said. “There’s a strain in our political culture that’s accustomed to conspiracy theories, a culture that’s accustomed to coup d’etats.”

$100 MILLION. Mike Bloomberg to spend big to help Joe Biden in Florida. “Bloomberg made the decision to focus his final election spending on Florida last week, after news reports that Trump had considered spending as much as $100 million of his own money in the final weeks of the campaign, Bloomberg’s advisers said. Presented with several options on how to make good on an earlier promise to help elect Biden, Bloomberg decided that a narrow focus on Florida was the best use of his money.”

IT’S NOT OVER. WHO reports record daily rise in infections: “The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded a record one-day rise in the number of new coronavirus infections, with 307,930 reported over 24 hours.”

DEEP INTO 2021. Anthony Fauci on when life might return to normal.

DINING OUT. CDC finds that adults who test positive for coronavirus are twice as likely to have eaten at a restaurant.

D PIC OF THE DAY. Chris Evans.

REACTION OF THE DAY. Scott Evans reacts to his bro’s dick pic leak.

MAINE. First openly transgender person elected to public office: “Geo Neptune was elected to the school board in Indian Township. The transgender advocacy organization MaineTransNet says this is the first time a trans person has been elected to office in the state.”

HOLIDAY CARDS. Emails show that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife had senior State Department staffs to do personal tasks for them: “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s wife wanted senior State Department staff to work during the week of Christmas to complete their personal holiday cards, requesting they keep the circle small because of the private nature of the assignment, emails obtained by McClatchy show.”

SAN DIEGO. Man sucker punches bartender over wearing a face mask.

BOOK INTERVIEW OF THE DAY. Chasten Buttigieg on CNN.

POV OF THE DAY. A restaurant server in a pandemic.

POV: You're a restaurant server in a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/y3o6M0et9Z — Jake Cornell (@JakeWCornell) September 14, 2020

FILM REVIEW. Summer of ’85: “Originally intended for a Cannes unveiling this past May, François Ozon’s blue-skied coming-out-of-age romance Summer of 85 would have been a fitting film for the Croisette, filled with vistas not dissimilar to those one would have seen post-premiere. His flawed, bittersweet drama feels less at home screening at this year’s virtual Toronto film festival, months after its French theatrical release, but like any potent summer fling, it’s how it makes us feel out of the sun that truly counts and while there’s tenderness and fire here, it all burns out a little too fast, the embers stamped out by the reality of September.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Jesse Dunphy, Tucker Des Lauriers, Charlie Matthews, Calum Winsor, Devin Goda and MORE.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Trial of the Chicago 7. “Written and directed by Academy Award-Winner Aaron Sorkin starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch and Alex Sharp.”

MONDAY MUSCLE. Miguel Melo.