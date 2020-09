At his campaign rally at the Toledo Express Airport on Monday, Donald Trump told Ohioans that the coronavirus, which has killed 200,000 Americans under his watch, “affects virtually nobody.”

Tell that to the kids and loved ones of the 200k people who have died. https://t.co/iADValJNad — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) September 22, 2020

Said Trump “You know, In some states, thousands of people—nobody young. Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows? You look…Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”