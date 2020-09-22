Putin Directing Effort to ‘Disseminate and Amplify Anti-Biden Information:’ CIA Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “probably directing” an influence operation to denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to a CIA assessment, which pointed at Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, “who has been working with Derkach publicly for several months,” as the Russian agent taking Putin’s direction.

The Washington Post reports: “The CIA assessment described Derkach’s efforts in detail and said that his activities have included working through lobbyists, members of Congress and U.S. media organizations to disseminate and amplify his anti-Biden information. Though it refers to Derkach’s interactions with a ;prominent; person connected to the Trump campaign, the analysis does not identify the person. Giuliani, who has been working with Derkach publicly for several months, is not named in the assessment. The CIA, NSA and FBI all declined to comment, but none of the three agencies disputed any of the details of this reporting.”