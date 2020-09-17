Seth Meyers and Cynthia Nixon Compare ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests to the Early Days of the AIDS Crisis: WATCH

Cynthia Nixon sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night Wednesday to talk about the changing political climate since her run for New York governor and touched on her reaction to the current protests over Black Lives Matter.

Said Nixon: “It’s been really reminding me of the early days of the AIDS crisis. I feel like the same way Black Lives Matter protesters have taken to the streets and are completely changing our world, I feel like that is what AIDS activists did, what LBBT people did, founding ACT UP, taking to the streets, disrupting traffic, because similarly there was an epidemic going on in their community that the rest of the world seemed basically unaware of and in order to seize the world’s attention and demand an enormous change, that’s what LGBT people did then and that’s what so many BLM protesters are doing now.”