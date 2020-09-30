Trump: ‘I Don’t Know Who The Proud Boys Are’ — WATCH

Donald Trump claimed not to know who the Proud Boys are a day after refusing to denounce the far-right neo-fascist white supremacist group at the first presidential debate.

Said Trump: “I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. You’ll have to give me a definition because I really don’t know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work. Law enforcement will do the work more and more. As people see how bad this radical liberal Democrat movement is and how weak, the law enforcement is going to come back stronger and stronger. But again, I don’t know who Proud Boys are, but whoever they are, they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work. Just stand by. Look, law enforcement will do their work.

“They’re going to stand down, they have to stand down,” Trump added. “Everybody. Whatever group you are talking about, let law enforcement do the work. Now, Antifa is a real problem. Because the problem is on the left. And Biden refuses to talk about it. He refuses to issue the words ‘law and order.'”