Debate Formats, Max Linn, ‘Shut Up Man’, Tom Ford, Frank Ocean, Hugh Jackman, Moderna, Poland, Demi Lovato: HOT LINKS

DEBATES. Commission on Presidential Debates says it will look into changing debate format thanks to Trump sh*tshow. “Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

$3.8 MILLION. Biden broke single hour fundraising record during Trump debate. “Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, announced the online fundraising haul on a phone call with reporters.”

DANGEROUS DRAMA QUEEN OF THE DAY. Independent U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn cuts up a face mask during debate. “Symbolically, I want to cut these masks right in front of our viewers. I want to be the first senate candidate and the first senator in the United States to say I protest government telling us what we have to wear.”

OCTOBER 5. Joe Biden to do Town Hall in Miami moderated by NBC’s Lester Holt: “The network said that it also extended an offer to Trump to do a similar event.”

CAMPAIGN MERCH OF THE DAY. Biden’s “Will you shut up, man?” t-shirt.

WHO NEEDS NEW CLOTHES? Coronavirus sent Tom Ford into a deep depression. “I was irritated when I had a Zoom meeting because it meant washing my hair and perhaps trimming my beard. At the time, the thought of designing a collection seemed frivolous when so many important and disturbing things were happening in our world.”

THE RETURN. Frank Ocean is back on social media to announce he has launched a new voting registration site. “Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates.”

HERE WE GO AGAIN. Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness renews her outrage that people think her husband is gay.

JERRY FALWELL. Severance paid: “By his pre-existing contract, Mr. Falwell is entitled to two years’ base salary as severance,” the statement said. “Additional compensation that Mr. Falwell receives under his agreement following his resignation are only accrued retirement benefits. These accrued retirement payments reflect reasonable terms after 30 years of service to Liberty, with 13 as university president.”

RACE FOR A VACCINE. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, works in older adults: “Results from an early safety study of Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to those seen in younger adults, with side effects roughly on par with high-dose flu shots, researchers said on Tuesday.”

EXPLICIT. Facebook blocks photo of lesbian couple touching foreheads.

POLAND. Diplomats from 50+ countries call for end to anti-LGBT discrimination. “An open letter released on Sunday urges the Polish government to ‘end discrimination’ of sexual minorities.It was signed by envoys from 50 countries, including Poland’s EU partners, the US, Israel and India.” Polish leaders reject letter: “To the dear ambassadors, I can only say that tolerance belongs to Polish DNA,” Morawiecki said at a news conference. “Nobody needs to teach us tolerance, because we are a nation that has learned such tolerance for centuries and we have given many testimonies to the history of such tolerance.”

PORTUGAL. Lesbian couple allegedly kill, chop up man to steal inheritance: “A pair of Portuguese lesbian lovers inspired by the Showtime ​serial killer ​TV series ​’Dexter’ allegedly killed and hacked up a man, chopping off his fingers to access his bank account and steal a more than $77,000 inheritance.”

LINCOLN PROJECT/VOTE VETS AD OF THE DAY. Captain Sully Sullenberger. “From my father, a Naval officer in World War II, I learned the awesome responsibility of command. From my service as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot, I knew that serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling. And it’s in that highest calling of leadership that Donald Trump has failed us so miserably. Now, it’s up to us to overcome his attacks on our very democracy, knowing nearly a quarter million Americans won’t have a voice — casualties of his lethal lies and incompetence.”

OUTSPORTS. No anti-gay slurs in Major League Baseball season for first time since 2016: “Granted, the season was 102 games shorter than normal and we still have the playoffs to go, but it’s refreshing nonetheless that we heard no mentions of players using gay slurs. The only incident of note came in August, when longtime Cincinnati Reds announced Thom Brennaman used a gay slur over a hot mic. The slur got Brennaman suspended (he resigned last week) and it also cost him his NFL announcing gig. It also showed that several Reds players and manager David Bell had no tolerance for homophobia and was a positive sign of growth in the sport toward gay players.”

I ACCIDENTALLY BECAME A MEME OF THE DAY. Kombucha Girl.This is a month old but we missed it.

GAY DEBATE OF THE DAY. Are you into power play?

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Craft: Legacy.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Demi Lovato “Still Have Me”.

