DHS Officials Ordered to Speak Sympathetically About Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

Department of Homeland Security officials were issued a memo days after Kyle Rittenhouse shot two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin ordering them to speak sympathetically about the shooter.

Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, a pro-police activist and Trump supporter, was charged with first-degree murder after two people were killed and one wounded amid protests Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake.

NBC News obtained the memo, which contained talking points instructing officials to say Rittenhouse “took his rifle to the scene of the rioting to help defend small business owners.”

Officials were also told the media was incorrectly calling the group Patriot Prayer “racists” and use this language: “What I will say is that Rittenhouse, just like everyone else in America, is innocent until proven guilty and deserves a fair trial based on all the facts, not just the ones that support a certain narrative. This is why we try the accused in the court of law, not the star chamber of public opinion.”

