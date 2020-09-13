Trump Refers to Feds Killing Purported Antifa Sympathizer as ‘Retribution’ in Bonkers Judge Jeanine Interview: WATCH

As he was spewing lies at a Nevada rally on Saturday night, FOX News aired an interview he had taped with Judge Jeanine Pirro. It was no less hysterical or lie-filled.

On COVID, Trump told Pirro that keeping the economy closed is “causing much more damage than the virus itself.” The coronavirus has killed 194,000 Americans on Trump’s watch. “We’re rounding the turn on the virus. It’s only the Democrats that are closed. And in my opinion they’re closed for political reasons.”

Pirro also spoke to Trump about civil unrest: “When you ran in 2016, you were the law and order candidate … so we’ve got this anarchy going on in the streets.” Hmm.

"When you ran in 2016, you were the law and order candidate … so we've got this anarchy going on in the streets" — Judge Jeanine just owned Trump and neither of them even realized it pic.twitter.com/m2p0zIc2xc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

Trump told Pirro that BLM protesters are paid “by people that we’re looking at right now.” He said he would send federal forces into U.S. cities “in a heartbeat.”

Trump on declaring an insurrection and sending federal forces into cities that don't want them there: "I would do it in a heartbeat." pic.twitter.com/24yAeeVlJb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020



Trump also bragged about feds killing a man.

Haaretz explains: “Trump was referring to an incident where police shot and killed a self-declared anti-fascist activist in Washington state in early September as they moved in to arrest him on suspicion he fatally shot a right-wing counterprotester days before in Portland, Oregon. Michael Reinoehl, 48, wanted on a murder charge, was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force shot him dead outside an apartment complex in suburban Olympia, Washington, according to the Marshals Service and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.”

Trump referred to the killing as “retribution.”