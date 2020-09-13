COVID MAGA Marathon: Maskless Trump Supporters Stampede to Barricades at Nevada Rally — WATCH

It was as surreal a sight as you could have seen in Nevada yesterday. As The Village People’s “Macho Man” plays over the loudspeakers, a stampede of maskless MAGA-clad Trump supporters rushed the barricades at the president’s rally, COVID be damned. You can’t make this up.

Just watched a sea of people rush to the front of the barricades ahead of tonight’s rally in Minden, NV. pic.twitter.com/pawt9D2P3Z — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) September 12, 2020

CNN reports: “When gates to the Minden, Nevada, rally opened just before 5 p.m. local time, hundreds of people rushed to the front grabbing for chairs and squeezing in, all while music by Elton John and Queen blasted throughout the venue. The rally-goers had been waiting in line for several hours to get inside the airport rally, which is being held on the tarmac of the general aviation field.Trump supporter Maria Ainsclugh said she is excited to join a sizable crowd to hear the President speak. She said she feels safe and rejects the idea of wearing masks because she doesn’t believe the pandemic is as serious as health experts say. … The area near the stage was packed just ahead of Trump’s arrival but the whole event site was not full. There was unhealthy air quality in the area due to ongoing forest fires in California.”

194,000 Americans have died of coronavirus under Trump’s watch