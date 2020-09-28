Pelosi Warns Democrats Undecided Election Could Be Thrown to House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has begun warning House Democrats of the very real possibility that an undecided election could be thrown to the House of Representatives to decide.

Here’s how that would go, according to Politico: “Under that scenario, which hasn’t happened since 1876, every state’s delegation gets a single vote. Who receives that vote is determined by an internal tally of each lawmaker in the delegation. This means the presidency may not be decided by the party that controls the House itself but by the one that controls more state delegations in the chamber. And right now, Republicans control 26 delegations to Democrats’ 22, with Pennsylvania tied and Michigan a 7-6 plurality for Democrats, with a 14th seat held by independent Justin Amash. A battle inside the House could be brutal, even more politically bare-knuckled than Trump and Senate Republicans pushing through a Supreme Court nominee days before the election.”