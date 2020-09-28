Former Trump Campaign Manager Barricades Himself in Florida Home, Threatens to Kill Himself

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager whom the president replaced in July, barricaded himself inside his Fort Lauderdale home on Sunday afternoon threatening to kill himself.

Local 10 reports: “Police responded to a home in the upscale Seven Isles neighborhood around 4 p.m. in reference to a man barricaded inside a house. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the woman, the man’s wife, who had called 911. She told police that her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the house and was threatening to kill himself.”

CNN adds that officers later identified him to CNN as Bradley Parscale: “Parscale has not been seen much at the campaign’s office since his demotion, a campaign source told CNN’s Jim Acosta. The day he was demoted, he cleaned out his office and left. He was in the office about 10 days ago, the source said.Parscale was lauded by the President and his allies as a digital guru who helped secure Trump’s first election effort. He worked for the Trump family years before Trump launched a presidential bid and he ascended to a role leading the campaign’s data analytics team in June 2016.”

Trump campaign communications manager Tim Murtaugh blamed the incident on Democrats in a statement: “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family”