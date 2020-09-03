Chris Cuomo Rips Trump for Encouraging Voters to Commit Fraud by Voting Twice: WATCH

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night blasted Donald Trump and William Barr for encouraging voters to vote twice, which is fraud.

Earlier in the day, Trump had told reporters that he suggests voters should vote twice, once by mail-in voting and again at the polls. Cuomo played the clip.

Said Cuomo: “What is this, SNL? Is this a movie? What system is he talking about? So vote absentee, then go to the polls to try to vote again. What do you think, all the absentee ballots are there, and they go, ‘hold on a second? What’s your name? Chris Cuomo? Address? Let me see if there’s an absentee ballot.’ There’s no such system. This man is president of the United States. How can you be this obtuse? He says vote twice. You know what that’s also known as? Fraud. Something he’s been accused of many times and had to settle in court.”

“So the ‘I’m the only one who can fix what I broke‘ president, now wants to put a fix on the election?” Cuomo added. “And what do those around him do? You can’t be a demagogue all alone. You have to have your pawns. His attorney general happened to be on CNN not long after that and refused to verbally connect the dots.”

Cuomo then played a clip of Wolf Blitzer telling Barr that what he’s describing — boring twice — is illegal.

“It’s a federal law. Would you like me to read it to you?” Cuomo quipped. “I happen to have it, you can look it up. You’re not allowed to vote twice. Like you need me to tell you that. Can you believe the attorney general of the United States is playing dumb about something like that, and why? Just to help his boy. Because he’s a Trumpet. He’s a pawn.”