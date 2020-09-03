Trump Sues Montana Governor to Halt Expansion of Mail-in Voting

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Wednesday sued the Democratic governor of Montana, Steve Bullock, to try and halt expansion of mail-in voting in the state ahead of the November election

Reuters reports: “Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee allege in their lawsuit that Montana Democratic Governor Steve Bullock’s directive last month allowing counties to employ universal vote-by-mail because of COVID-19 was an unconstitutional ‘brazen power grab’ not authorized by state law. The Trump campaign has also taken legal action to block mail-in voting procedures in Nevada and New Jersey. Election experts have said there is scant evidence of fraudulent postal voting in past elections.”

Said Bullock in a statement: “This template lawsuit appears to be part of a pattern of lawsuits across the country by Republican Party operatives to limit access to voting during the pandemic. Voting by mail in Montana is safe, secure, and was requested by a bipartisan coalition of Montana election officials seeking to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and keep Montanans safe and healthy.”

On Wednesday, Trump also encouraged voters to break the law by voting twice.