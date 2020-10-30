Ariana Grande, Equality Act, Songbird, Lil Wayne, Glenn Greenwald, Elizabeth Warren, Gray Wolves: HOT LINKS

EQUALITY ACT. Biden pledges action in first 100 days….

FLY AWAY. Mike Pence has abandoned his Task Force leadership as COVID surges: “When Vice President Mike Pence first took charge of the White House’s coronavirus task force, among his earliest moves was establishing a standing call with all 50 governors aimed at closely coordinating the nation’s pandemic fight. Yet as the U.S. confronts its biggest Covid-19 surge to date, Pence hasn’t attended one of those meetings in over a month.”

AOC. On the diabolical team of Trump and McConnell: “Trump is the racist visionary but McConnell gets the job done.”

‘DEAR FUTURE, I STILL BELIEVE IN YOU’ Kanye West takes out two-page ad in the New York Times.

LIL WAYNE. Another rapper on the Trump train.

GLEEN GREENWALD. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist resigns from The Intercept after it refuses to publish his anti-Biden article. ‘The Intercept hit back at Greenwald, dismissing him as “a grown person throwing a tantrum,” and said it was he who had allowed his standards to drop.’

My Resignation From The Intercept



The same trends of repression, censorship and ideological homogeneity plaguing the national press generally have engulfed the media outlet I co-founded, culminating in censorship of my own articles.https://t.co/dZrlYGfEBf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2020

‘SHE WANTS IT‘ Elizabeth Warren wants to be Treasury Secretary. “Other leading contenders for the Treasury slot include Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard; Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Treasury Department official; and Roger Ferguson, former Federal Reserve vice chairman and current CEO of financial services giant TIAA.”

TURNOUT. Texas beats total 2016 vote count four days before election.

FRANCE. Exodus from major cities due to lockdown causes massive traffic jams: “Jams stretched to a cumulative 430 miles (700 km) in the Ile-de-France region early on Thursday evening, local media reported. Lockdown measures came into force at midnight on Friday (23:00 GMT) to tackle spiralling Covid infections. People have been ordered to stay at home except for essential work or medical reasons.”

ELECTION NIGHT. Trump cancels party at Trump International Hotel.

FLIGHT RISK. Is Trump ready to flee overseas?

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

GOALS EXCEEDED? Gray wolves to be removed from Endangered Species list: “Environmentalists condemned the decision as dangerously premature and vowed to take the Fish and Wildlife Service back to court, where they have successfully blocked previous attempts to strip wolves of federal protections.”

IMMIGRATION. Stephen Miller says he’ll ramp up Trump’s anti-immigration agenda in second term: “In a 30-minute phone interview Thursday with NBC News, Miller outlined four major priorities: limiting asylum grants, punishing and outlawing so-called sanctuary cities, expanding the so-called travel ban with tougher screening for visa applicants and slapping new limits on work visas.”

SPORTS. Heisman candidate and Clemson star Trevor Lawrence has coronavirus.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Songbird. The 213th week of lockdown.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ariana Grande – “34+35”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Dua Lipa & Angèle – “Fever”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ava Max “OMG What’s Happening”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Sam Smith “Kids Again”.

CHRISTMAS TUNE OF THE DAY. The Jonas Brothers “I Need You Christmas”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Jake Bain.