Madame Tussauds Museum Puts Wax Figure of Trump in Dumpster: ‘Making Room for the Next President’

The world famous wax museum Madame Tussauds made a statement about the U.S. election, throwing the Donald Trump wax figure from its Berlin museum into a trash dumpster.
The museum posted a photo to its Instagram account, with the caption: “The US elections are imminent and we are making room for the next president.”
Die US-Wahlen stehen kurz bevor und wir machen schonmal Platz für den nächsten Präsidenten 😉 Bis einschließlich Sonntag könnt ihr Trump noch in diesem Set begegnen. Sichert euch noch Tickets für das Wochenende bevor wir ab 2. November schließen. #MitAugenzwinkern #TrumpInTrumpOut #DumpTrump #MadameTussaudsBerlin