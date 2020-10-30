Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Madame Tussauds Museum Puts Wax Figure of Trump in Dumpster: ‘Making Room for the Next President’

by Leave a Comment

The world famous wax museum Madame Tussauds made a statement about the U.S. election, throwing the Donald Trump wax figure from its Berlin museum into a trash dumpster.

The museum posted a photo to its Instagram account, with the caption: “The US elections are imminent and we are making room for the next president.”

Recent Posts