Portland Gay Bar CC Slaughters to Shutter After 39 Years Due to Pandemic

CC Slaughters, a fixture in Portland, Oregon’s gay scene for nearly four decades, is closing its doors next week amid the COVID pandemic.

Wrote the bar on Facebook: “To our friends, our family and our guests from near and far, it saddens us to inform the public that as of Sunday October 11th, 2020, CC Slaughters Portland will be closing. We’d like to take the opportunity to thank you ALL for 39 amazing years of drinks, dancing, drama, and fun! Unfortunately 2020 has been very hard on small businesses everywhere and we are no exception to the hard times we all are experiencing. We hope we can open our doors again to you (our family) sometime in the future, but until then, please be safe, practice social distancing, and take care.”

The Oregonian reports: “In September, The Oregonian/OregonLive wrote that CC Slaughters owner Bruce Rice said he was forced to shut the club down because of coronavirus restrictions. Once it reopened, after three months and at reduced capacity, business remained down 80%, he said. Rice said money from the federal Paycheck Protection Programhelped him keep CC Slaughters open. But, as The Oregonian/OregonLive reported on Sept. 22, the money would only last another month.”