Hurricane Delta, Herman Cain, Moon Suit, Dolly Parton, Plexiglass, Pete Buttigieg, Selena: HOT LINKS

VP DEBATE. Plexiglass barrier to separate Kamala Harris and Mike Pence on Wednesday. “The plans have the support of the Cleveland Clinic, which is helping to set health protocols for the forums amid the pandemic.”

COVID-STRICKEN SENATOR. I’ll vote “in a moon suit” for Amy Coney Barrett if I need to.

POLLS. Biden takes 16 point lead in nationwide CNN poll: “Among likely voters, 57% say they back Biden and 41% Trump in the poll that was conducted entirely after the first debate and mostly after the President’s coronavirus infection was made public.”

ARRESTED. White police officer arrested after 31-year-old black man Jonathan Price was killed by police in North Texas: “Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas, who is white, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Price, who was Black, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. Wolfe City officials have declined to comment on the shooting outside of noting on Sunday that the Rangers were investigating the incident and the officer was on administrative leave pending the investigation.”

HERMAN CAIN TIMELINE. Tweet goes viral after Trump says he’s feeling better.

QUARANTINED. 13 steakhouse restaurant staffers quarantine after private Trump event in Minneapolis: “The food workers are employed by Murray’s Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, which catered the fundraiser on Wednesday at the Lake Minnetonka home of Marty Davis, CEO of the quartz countertop manufacturer Cambria. About 40 contributors paid $200,000 a couple or $100,000 per person for the chance to meet the president and hear him speak.”

IN GOOD TASTE. Dolly Parton in talks to pose for Playboy for her 75th birthday.

ROOKLIN. Channing Tatum’s adorable new adopted puppy.

HURRICANE DELTA. Rapidly strengthening (Category 4) storm would be break landfall record in the U.S.: “Hurricane Delta is likely to be the 10th named storm to landfall in the mainland United States during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, breaking a record that has stood for more than a century.”

PETE BUTTIGIEG. “Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joins ‘CBS This Morning’ to talk about his new book, Trust, the upcoming vice presidential debate and Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The 355.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Selena, the series.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. BJ Gruber (of Daddyhunt fame) by Allan Robert.