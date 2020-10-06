Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen has died at 65 after a nearly two-decade battle with throat cancer, his son Wolgang announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Tweeted the rocker’s son: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”