Dan Levy Blasts Network for Censoring ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Kiss Between Two Men: WATCH

Schitt’s Creek star and creator Dan Levy ripped Comedy Central India this week after the network censored a kiss between two men. The promo clip in question involved a spin-the-bottle game and featured two women kissing as well as a man kissing a woman. But a moment featuring a kiss between Levy’s character David and Dustin Milligan’s Ted was edited out.

I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. @ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time. ✌🏼🙃 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

Tweeted Levy: “You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message #loveislove.”