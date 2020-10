Donald Trump referred to Senator Kamala Harris as “this monster” in his unhinged interview with FOX News Maria Bartiromo this morning.

Trump refers to Kamala Harris as "this monster" pic.twitter.com/hcnUpV8PBf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Raged Trump: “This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, but, this monster she says, ‘No, no, there won’t be fracking, there won’t be this.’ Everything she said is a lie!”