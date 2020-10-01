Trump Lies to Rally Crowd That Biden is ‘Canceling the Debates’ — WATCH

At a campaign stop in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday night, Trump told the crowd that Biden was “canceling the debates.”

"Now I understand he's canceling the debates" — Trump is just totally making stuff up. Biden has not canceled either of the two remaining debates. pic.twitter.com/rmWE1dkpay — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2020

The statement was a lie, of course. Shortly after the disastrous (for Trump) debate on Tuesday night, Biden campaign manager had told the press: “I don’t know how many different ways we can say it. Yes, we are going to do the debates. I would imagine there will be some additional conversations [with the Commission on Presidential Debates]. But yeah, we are committing to attending the debates.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates says it will be making changes, however: “The commission that oversees the general election presidential debates said Wednesday it will be making changes to the format of the remaining two debates. One key change it plans to implement: Cutting off the microphones of President Trump and Joe Biden if they break the rules, according to a source familiar with the commission’s deliberations. The plans have not been finalized and the commission is still considering how it would carry out the plan.”