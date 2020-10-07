Trump Kills COVID Stimulus Negotiations, Then Demands Congress Pass Stand-Alone in Flurry of Turbulent Tweets

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump announced he was instructing Senate Republicans to end all negotiation talks on a coronavirus stimulus bill and focus solely on confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The stock market tanked following Trump’s tweets.
Hours later, Trump appeared to reverse course.
Trump has been treated with dexamethasone for COVID-19, “a steroid that has a range of potential side effects including mental problems such as aggression, agitation, and anxiety,” according to Newsweek.
The Washington Post reports: “Dexamethasone can also have concerning side effects, ranging from blood clots, blurred vision, and headaches to ‘psychic derangements,’ such as insomnia, mood swings and “frank psychotic manifestations,” according to the drug label.