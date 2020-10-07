Trump Kills COVID Stimulus Negotiations, Then Demands Congress Pass Stand-Alone in Flurry of Turbulent Tweets

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump announced he was instructing Senate Republicans to end all negotiation talks on a coronavirus stimulus bill and focus solely on confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The stock market tanked following Trump’s tweets.

…request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

…also coming back in record numbers. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME! October 6, 2020

Hours later, Trump appeared to reverse course.

The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now! October 7, 2020

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Trump has been treated with dexamethasone for COVID-19, “a steroid that has a range of potential side effects including mental problems such as aggression, agitation, and anxiety,” according to Newsweek.

The Washington Post reports: “Dexamethasone can also have concerning side effects, ranging from blood clots, blurred vision, and headaches to ‘psychic derangements,’ such as insomnia, mood swings and “frank psychotic manifestations,” according to the drug label.