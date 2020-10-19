‘Equal’, a 4-Part Docuseries on Pre-Stonewall LGBTQ History Starring Cheyenne Jackson, Isis King, Anthony Rapp, and Many More Debuts This Week: WATCH

Jim Parsons and Love, Simon‘s Greg Berlanti are among the producers of Equal, a new four-part docuseries from HBO Max premiering this week (October 22). Equal will explore pre-Stonewall leaders and unsung heroes in the LGBTQ+ movement, profiling their stories using reenactments, interviews, and documentary footage.

Variety reported last year: ‘Among those who will be profiled in the series are: Harry Hay, a gay rights activist and the founder of the modern gay movement; The Daughters of Bilitis, a lesbian civil and political rights organization; Christine Jorgensen, a transgender woman who flew to Europe in 1951 to undergo sex reassignment surgery and publicly transitioned; and gay rights and African American rights leader Bayard Rustin. Part four chronicles The Stonewall Riots from start to finish as well as the first Pride, the year after Stonewall.’

The series features Cheyenne Jackson as Dale Jennings, Anthony Rapp as Harry Hay, Heather Matarazzo as Phyllis Lyon, Shannon Purser as Del Martin, Anne Ramsay as The FBI Agent, Isis King as Alexis, Alexandra Grey as Lucky Hicks Anderson, Theo Germaine as Jack Starr, Jamie Clayton as Christine Jorgenson, Jai Rodriguez as Jose Sarria, Hailie Sahar as Sylvia Rivera, Gale Harold as Howard Smith, Cole Doman as Mark Segal, Scott Turner Schofield as Craig Rodwell, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Stormé DeLarverie, and Sam Pancake as Dick Leitsch.