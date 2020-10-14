Gloria Estefan’s Daughter Confronts Her Mom About the Awful Thing She Said When She Came Out as Gay: WATCH

In a new episode of the Facebook show Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Gloria Estefan’s 25-year-old daughter Emily confronts her mother about the reaction she had when she came out and said she had a girlfriend.

Emily told Gloria and Lili Estefan (Gloria’s niece) that when she came out, Gloria told her, “If you tell your grandma and she dies, her blood is on your hands… I just wasn’t ready for that. Because I understand my grandma was old but [it made me feel like] ‘hide it, it’s not okay.'”

Replied Gloria: “You’re remembering things, as we all do, in a different way.’

Emily talked about the episode with EW: “I came out to my parents like in 2017. But as you’ll see on the show, I think they knew way before that. What I’m most excited about in this episode is the complexity of it all. I wouldn’t be doing anybody justice if I went up there and lied and said that it was easy or that there weren’t complex emotions involved, even though my mom has been such a fierce supporter of the LGBTQ community. Everybody has a perspective. And as human beings, we’re always trying to be understood instead of understanding. As you’ll see in the clip, it was difficult for me to hear that. No matter under any perspective, those words were difficult to hear.”

Watch the full episode, which also features Rosie O’Donnell and Michelle Rodriguez, below: