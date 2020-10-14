Trump Supporter Says ‘Black Lives Don’t Matter,’ Makes Homophobic Taunts, Coughs on Protesters at Utah Gas Station: WATCH

A Trump supporter identified as Robert Brissette was filmed taunting Black Lives Matter supporters with homophobic slurs before violently coughing on them at a gas station in Kanab, Utah.

Screams Brissette in the video: “You’re the one talking sh*t to me. Everybody knows who I am. My name is Robert Brissette. Find me on Facebook. I hate all you Democrats. Black lives don’t matter. All lives matter!”

“You!” adds Brissette, pointing at a protester. “You look like a little pansy-ass piece of sh*t.”

Brissette then began coughing dramatically into the protesters’ faces and taunting them as they swatted him away: “Oh, I’m so scared of your f**king virus.”

In a GoFundMe campaign, Brissette claims to be the victim: “On Saturday 10/10/20 I was attacked by BLM protesters in Kanab Utah. I now have legal issues do to this. .. What happened I was pumping gas had my Trump flag on my truck. Some other random guy Rolled Coal from his truck on some BLM/Biden people that were on the corner. Every one around me was laughing. Two of the protesters threw rocks at me. I went to confront them and was totally verbally attacked. So without touching anyone I called out the BLM at this point someone started recording it. During my rant two women hit me. And now I’m being charged with starting it. I need help to clear my name against these race baiting protesters.”

Brissette added: “The BLM member has made a video go viral. And it only show me calling them out. It does not show 1st 5 mins were I was being assaulted with rocks and verbal attacks. Also there is a video show me go after a guy but it starts after he messed with my truck while I was in the gas station. I’m getting charged with 5 different crimes and my reputation trashed. help me to combat these people.”

The video first appeared on Reddit, where users noted that Brissette set a land speed record at El Mirage, a land speed racing track in California, after his son’s death.