McCloskeys, Amy Cooper, Adele and Chris Brown, Joni Ernst, Hillbilly Elegy, Michael B. Jordan, Kelly Clarkson: HOT LINKS

ST. LOUIS. Gun-toting couple pleads not guilty to felony charges. “Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are both attorneys in their early 60s, were indicted by a St. Louis grand jury last week on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. They will appear in court again Oct. 28.”

FLORIDA. Don’t get too comfortable with early voting returns that show Democratic wave: “There’s a big wave of Republicans coming. And frankly, that’s a data point that a lot of people tweeting about this fail to realize,” said Steve Schale, a Democratic operative in Florida who heads the pro-Biden super PAC Unite the Country. “The numbers are pretty staggering for us and the return rates and the polling look good,” Schale said. “But there’s just a lot we don’t know.”

AMY COOPER. Central Park Karen who made 911 call about black birdwatcher made a previously unreported second call claiming that he had tried to assault her: “Ms. Cooper, who appeared in court remotely to answer misdemeanor charges that she had filed a false report, was negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors that would allow her to avoid jail.”

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY. Joni Ernst. “A real Iowa leader would do everything she could to protect us — but not Joni Ernst. She decided to do what’s easy, not what’s right.”

OHIO. Alt-right trolls Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl may face new charges: “Ohio authorities are considering whether charges are warranted against a pair of conservative extremists already accused of voter intimidation targeting minorities in Michigan.”

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI. The Trump campaign is harassing me.

LATE NIGHT FLING ALERT? Adele and Chris Brown are reportedly hanging out.

KARAMO BROWN. Queer Eye star wants to be The Bachelor. “We can go for it. Let’s try it. I would … Why not?”

NEW JOB. Jussie Smollett is going to make his directing debut: “B-Boy Blues follows the tumultuous relationship between Mitchell Crawford, a 27-year old journalist, and Raheim Rivers, a 21-year old bicycle messenger and B-boy (banjee boy). They meet in a gay bar in Greenwich Village in the summer of 1993. The B-boy hangs out on street corners, cool and menacing. Raheim is the third B-boy in Mitchell’s life, but underneath the former’s tough exterior, Raheim is smart and talented and a loving parent to his five-year-old son. But Raheim has a violent streak.”

NUKE TALKS. Russia rejects “delusional” Trump agreement.

VOTING THIRST TRAP OF THE DAY. Michael B. Jordan.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Hillbilly Elegy. “J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.”

COVER OF THE DAY. Kelly Clarkson covers Coldplay’s “The Scientist”.

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Jens de Fries.