FBI Thwarts Terrorist Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The FBI has charged six men in a domestic terror plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home.

The Detroit News reports: “The alleged plot involved reaching out to members of a Michigan militia, according to a federal affidavit filed Thursday. The court filing also alleges the conspirators twice conducted surveillance at Whitmer’s personal vacation home and discussed kidnapping her to a ‘secure location’ in Wisconsin to stand ‘trial’ for treason prior to the Nov. 3 election.”

The AP adds: “Through electronic communications, two of the alleged conspirators ‘agreed to unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution,’ the FBI said. The criminal complaint identified the six as Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, all of Michigan, and Barry Croft of Delaware. Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages, including the governor, according to the FBI.”

The Detroit Free Press adds: “Members of a militia group purchased weapons, conducted surveillance, and held training and planning meetings, but were foiled in part because the FBI was able to infiltrate the group with informants, according to charges officials planned to detail Thursday. … The group met for field exercises and training this year and conducted surveillance of the the governor’s vacation home on at least two occasions in late August and September, the affidavit alleges. They also purchased an 800,000-volt Taser and night goggles for use in the kidnapping plot, according to court records. Members of the plot said they wanted to complete the kidnapping before the Nov. 3 election, according to the affidavit.”