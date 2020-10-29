Towleroad Gay News

Trump Endorsement Lands Golfing Icon Jack Nicklaus in Social Media Sand Trap

Jack Nicklaus Trump endorsement

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus posted an endorsement for fellow rich white golfer Donald Trump on social media Wednesday night, and began trending immediately.

Wrote Nicklaus: “You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things – and trust me, I have told him that! but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has become thought loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now you have the opportunity to take action.”

Some reactions:

