Trump Endorsement Lands Golfing Icon Jack Nicklaus in Social Media Sand Trap

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus posted an endorsement for fellow rich white golfer Donald Trump on social media Wednesday night, and began trending immediately.

Wrote Nicklaus: “You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things – and trust me, I have told him that! but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has become thought loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now you have the opportunity to take action.”

Some reactions:

I didn't realize you were pro-rapist until now. October 29, 2020

My dad (god rest his soul), a golf coach and history teacher, would be absolutely horrified by this. As a female golfer I’m disgusted. — Jen Cameron (@jen_cam) October 29, 2020

Gosh, Jack, you’re so ready and willing to forgive all the hateful things Trump says about minorities. You’re so ready to forgive his thousands of lies. You want everyone to ignore the 250k dead Americans. What’s does that say about you? — Sean Kent hates VAR (@seankent) October 29, 2020

By the way, Jack, I'm also "just a guy from Ohio"– from Columbus, just like you– only my dad didn't own a chain of pharmacies. This might be an odd idea for someone worth $320 million, but maybe you should spend some time talking to people outside your gated country clubs — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 29, 2020

2020 really is the most life changing year. What a shame Mr Nicklaus for you to endorse the racist, misogynistic homophobe Donald Trump. You were always the greatest in our household both as a human being & as a golfer. But now I'm afraid we can only admire your golf 😥 — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) October 29, 2020