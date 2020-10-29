Towleroad Gay News

Senator Kelly Loeffler is ‘Not Familiar with’ Trump’s ‘Grab ‘Em by the Pussy’ Tape: WATCH

Kelly Loeffler

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) told reporters Wednesday that she is not familiar with remarks made by Donald Trump in the infamous Access Hollywood tape about sexually assaulting women.

I’m sorry. I’m not familiar with that,” said Loeffler, when asked specifically about the tape.

In the interview, Loeffler said she doesn’t disagree with anything Trump has said or done.

Democrat Raphael Warnock is leading Loeffler by a clear margin, ahead of both Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins (R) in Georgia’s special election.

The full interview:

