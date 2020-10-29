Senator Kelly Loeffler is ‘Not Familiar with’ Trump’s ‘Grab ‘Em by the Pussy’ Tape: WATCH

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) told reporters Wednesday that she is not familiar with remarks made by Donald Trump in the infamous Access Hollywood tape about sexually assaulting women.

I’m sorry. I’m not familiar with that,” said Loeffler, when asked specifically about the tape.

In the interview, Loeffler said she doesn’t disagree with anything Trump has said or done.

Here’s the video of Kelly Loeffler denying knowing about President Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape. #GASen (Source: @11AliveNews) pic.twitter.com/t7satCF0cU — Jessy Han 🎃👻 (@hjessy_) October 29, 2020

Democrat Raphael Warnock is leading Loeffler by a clear margin, ahead of both Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins (R) in Georgia’s special election.

The full interview: