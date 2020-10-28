Icona Pop, Right Whales, Keith Raniere, Texas, Jon Stewart, Omarosa, USPS, Amy Coney Barrett, Harry Styles: HOT LINKS

KEITH RANIERE. NXIVM sex cult leader gets 120 years in prison: “The sentencing capped a remarkable downfall for a man who was once idolized by his followers, but has since been exposed as a fraudster who exploited Nxivm’s adherents for money, sex and power.”

HE’S BACK. Jon Stewart to return to TV with new show on on AppleTV+: “As part of an expansive, multiyear deal with Apple, the Emmy-drenched former writer, producer and host of The Daily Show is set to front an all-new current affairs series for the streaming service. The show, which will run for multiple seasons, puts Stewart back in the anchor’s chair as he explores a host of topics at the center of both the national conversation and his own advocacy work.”

COOK POLITICAL REPORT. Texas is now a toss up state.

TEXAS. Behavioral Health Executive Council “voted unanimously to restore protections for LGBTQ and disabled clients to Texas social workers’ code of conduct just two weeks after removing them.”

NICKELODEON. Bots tried to steal kids’ mock election for Trump, but failed: “According to a statement from Nickelodeon, the network first detected cheating on Oct. 21 when it discovered online forums discussing plans to corrupt the poll with fake votes. Over 130,000 bot-generated votes were removed from the poll after Nickelodeon employed a voter certification tool to detect the fraudulent ones.”

DEFACED. Trump campaign website taken over by hackers.

Trump's Campaign website hacked/defaced by someone who is sick of the "fake news spreaded daily" by the president. pic.twitter.com/035neUv7kc — Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) October 27, 2020

THE END. Trump plans to hold 11 rallies in final 48 hours of campaign. “Trump is expected to spend the majority of his time in Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina — although a final schedule hasn’t been set.”

WALTER WALLACE JR. Philly black man murdered by cops called for ambulance, not police: “The family of a Black man killed by Philadelphia police officers in a shooting caught on video had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention, their lawyer said.”

OMAROSA. Melania is “repulsed” by Trump. “It’s a very strange marriage.”

MADONNA. Material Girl shares new Port-a-Potty photo shoot set to Patti Smith’s cover of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

STEPHEN AMELL. The Arrow actor reveals he tested positive for COVID. “I have actively, actively, actively tried to avoid contracting this virus. And guess what? I f–king got it anyway…”

SHOTGUN WEDDING. Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer to co-star in new rom-com directed by Pitch Perfect‘s Jason Moore from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether.

MAIL-IN VOTING. Judge orders USPS to reverse mail collection limits immediately: “A federal judge on Tuesday night ordered the U.S. Postal Service to reverse limitations on mail collection imposed by Trump-backed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, giving the agency until Wednesday morning to inform workers of the court’s changes as more mail-in ballots continue to flood in.”

AMY CONEY BARRETT. Her first SCOTUS take on LGBTQ rights could begin next week.

RIGHT WHALES. These beautiful mammals seem doomed to extinction very soon: “Scientists say to avoid species extinction and rebuild their population, fewer than one North Atlantic right whale per year can be lost to human-caused mortality or serious injury. Entanglement in fishing lines or being struck by a vessel are the two main causes of human-induced death in the world’s most endangered great whale species.”

SKIN CARE ROUTINE OF THE DAY. How Sam Smith gives good face.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Steps “Something In Your Eyes”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Icona Pop x SOFI TUKKER – “Spa”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 3. Harry Styles “Golden”.

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Tom Zalac.