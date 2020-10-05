Anti-LGBTQ Pastor John Hagee, Who Said Gay Sin Caused Hurricane Katrina, Has COVID

John Hagee / Source: Christians United for Israel

Anti-LGBTQ Pastor John Hagee, who once said that Hurricane Katrina was God’s punishment for a Gay Pride parade held in New Orleans, and called same-sex marriage “two disturbed people playing house,” has contracted COVID-19.

CBS Austin reports that Hagee’s son made the announcement during a sermon on Sunday: “Pastor Hagee has been diligent throughout this entire COVID pandemic to monitor his health. And this past Friday, he was informed by his doctors that he did test positive for COVID. It was one, discovered very early and two, his medical team has him under watchful care and three, he’s feeling well enough to be frustrated by anyone in a white coat with a stethoscope.”