White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. McEnany said that she received her positive results on Monday morning and has no symptoms.

McEnany denied having knowledge of Hope Hicks’ positive diagnosis when she held a press briefing last Thursday. She said she is beginning the quarantine process.

Except for yesterday with reporters https://t.co/WnuBgN1MMb — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 5, 2020